LUNDBERG, Jean A.

September 30, 1925 – July 12, 2021

“To God Be the Glory”

Jean Anderson Lundberg was born in Big Spring Texas the fourth child of Hubert and Ivy Lee Anderson. She grew up in West Texas during the Great Depression. Times were hard but she had wonderful memories of that time with her parents and her big extended family.

At the age of 17 Jean met and fell in love with Norman (Bud) Lundberg, a handsome soldier stationed in Odessa, Texas. Their wartime love story began and they married soon after in 1943. If you knew Jean you would know she loved to tell the story of how they met. After the war ended the couple settled in Chicago and started their family. In 1957 she and her family moved to California and settled in Santa Barbara where she became an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and Bible Study Fellowship International. She enjoyed time with her family and had many close of friends.

In 1992 she and Bud moved to Auburn, California where she continued to be active in leadership of Bible Study Fellowship, and when she retired she held a weekly bible study in her home for many years. She was active for many years at her church Auburn Grace, and enjoyed the fellowship of family and many friends.

Jean never finished High School, she never went to college, and she never held an “important” job. BUT she impacted the lives of so many people with her genuine love, friendship and concern. She will be missed by so many who knew and loved her.

What Jean would want you to know?

That she was an ordinary woman filled with an EXTRAORDINARY GOD!

That her hope was in Christ alone, and that she was saved by HIS Grace!

That she loved her family very much!

That she had a BURDEN that all her loved ones would know and accept Christ as their personal Savior and Lord (she prayed daily to that end)

Jean is preceded in death by her two sons, James Lundberg and Steven Lundberg, Grandson Justin Lundberg and beloved husband of 67 years Norman Lundberg. Jean is survived by her son David Lundberg of Santa Cruz (Mary Lundberg) Daughter Nancy Lopez of Auburn (Roger Lopez) Brother Jerry Anderson. Grandchildren; Jenna Vadas, Jordan Lopez, Kendall Monroe, Kelsey Archer, Darya Lundberg and Gayla Lundberg and 11 great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial in Jean’s honor on August 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Auburn Grace Community Church.