Dan Merkel photographs on view at Maritime Museum

DAN MERKEL MEDIA

Award-winning photographer Dan Merkel is seen out in the field with one of his cameras.

Continuing its celebration of coastal living, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents “The Lure of Lighthouses and Dancing Waves,” an exhibit featuring more than 35 photographs of lighthouses and waves by Emmy Award-winning surfing photographer and videographer Dan Merkel.

The lighthouse photographs include images of lighthouses from near and far — from Cape Elizabeth and Cape Hatteras on the East Coast to Point Loma and Point Pinos on the West Coast, as well as in Portugal and Australia. They are accompanied by Mr. Merkel’s breath-taking photos capturing waves throughout the world.

Beginning Thursday, the exhibit will be on view through Aug. 27 in the gallery and Munger Theater at SBMM, 113 Harbor Way.

Speaking of his work and how this exhibit came to be, SBMM curator Emily Falke said, “I first met Dan Merkel when he joined Shaun Tomson for an event at the museum and provided a few of his remarkable photos for sale. I was particularly interested in seeing his U.S. lighthouse photos as SBMM is the home of the Point Conception Lighthouse lens and has a comprehensive exhibit about the lens, lighthouses and lighthouse keepers.

“I looked at panoramic images of Dan’s lighthouses and was mesmerized by how mood-provoking the images are. Dan waits for the exact moment to shoot the photo. The lighting is spot on, and he is looking to evoke emotion of a ‘place’ in the world of lighthouses. He waits for just the right light and formation of clouds during predawn or sunset.”

COURTESY PHOTO

When Dan Merkel was hired to work for various surfing magazines in the early ‘70s, surfing was just being recognized as a sport with international competitions.

Mr. Merkel began his career taking pictures of his friends. When he was hired to work for various surfing magazines in the early ‘70s, surfing was just being recognized as a sport with international competitions and professional surfers like Mr. Tomson.

An experienced surfer himself, Mr. Merkel was able to get in the middle of the action with his cameras, which gave his images more immediacy and energy. In order to do this, he designed much of his own waterproof housing that protected his equipment and allowed him to follow focus.

Beginning in the late 1970s and continuing through the 1990s, Mr. Merkel switched his focus to commercial cinematography and became an Emmy-winning filmmaker working on classic surfing films including “Free Ride,” “Big Wednesday,” “Endless Summer II” and many others.

SONDRA WEISS PHOTO

Dan Merkel is critically acclaimed for his surfing photos.

According to Mr. Tomson, the 1977 World Surfing Champion whose recent book, “The Surfer and the Sage,” featured Mr. Merkel’s images: “Dan Merkel is one of the surfing world’s most acclaimed and courageous action photographers. Combining a unique eye for composition in exceptionally dangerous situations, Dan captured some of the most intense moments of his subjects’ lives, artistically freezing and sharing each in the maelstrom of one thousandth of a second increments.

“Dan reveled in capturing beauty in the impact zone, the most violent area in the ocean. Whether he is doing still photography, music videos, commercials or commercial films, Merkel brings the same level of perfectionism and ambition that has propelled him throughout his long career.”

Mr. Merkel licenses his images through AFrame Media and markets his prints online at www.photoprintingpros.com/collections/dan-merkel-photography. Many of his images also appear on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danmerkelmedia/about.

Sponsors of “The Lure of Lighthouses and Dancing Waves” exhibit are Frederic and Nancy Golden, the George H. and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation, Mimi Michaelis, the June G. Outhwaite Charitable Trust, Thomas and Charmaine Rogers, Shaun and Carla Tomson and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

Following this exhibition, ”The Lure of Lighthouses and Dancing Waves” will become part of SBMM’s permanent collection and will be available on loan to other museums.

