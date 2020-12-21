LUSD assistant superintendent to retire

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, retired Purchasing Manager Susan Bennett, Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla, Printing Department Manager Shannon Filburn, Superintendent Trevor McDonald, and Assistant Superintendent, Dr. John Karbula.

LOMPOC — Dr. John Karbula, assistant superintendent of business services for the Lompoc Unified School District, has announced his retirement from the district effective Jan. 31, 2021.

“Working in Lompoc Unified has been among the most gratifying professional experiences of my 34 ½ year career as a public educator,” Dr. Karbula said in a statement. “I have nothing, but the utmost respect and admiration for Mr. Trevor McDonald, our Superintendent, for his relentless focus on doing what is right for students.

This is Mr. McDonad’s North Star, and he is willing to keep the District focused on students regardless of the cost or the pushback he might receive.”

Dr. Karbula is a third generation public educator. His younger daughter, Lauren, is an elementary teacher in Texas, making her a fourth generation public educator.

Dr. Karbula had numerous achievements and recognitions over the years. The district received positive budget certifications every year under his leadership, and as the district’s lead negotiator, he maintained a positive budget certification while giving his employees the largest percentage raises of any school district in the county.

For his efforts, he was a state finalist for the “Negotiator of the Year,” for the Association of California School Administrators, in addition to the ACSA Southern Region Administrator of the Year.

Dr. Karbula has been a great team player working for the betterment of all students, but especially our most vulnerable populations,” Mr. McDonald said in a statement. “He is a man of great integrity and has added to the pragmatic and positive work environment for all Lompoc Unified staff members.”

In other district news, Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla was named Human Resources Administrator for the Association of California School Administrators Region 13, which covers Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Ms. Valla was recognized at the virtual ACSA regional awards banquet on Dec. 5. She was awarded $100 for the charity of her choice, which she donated to the Lompoc YMCA ASES Program.

“Bree Valla truly exemplifies what being an educational leader in LUSD is all about,” Mr. McDonald said.

Her application will be forwarded to the state for consideration for the ACSA State Human Resources Administrator of the Year award.

“We have high caliber and quality leaders in our District that continue to put students’ needs first and I am extraordinarily proud that others are recognizing their hard work and focused dedication,” Jeff Carlovski, school board member, said in a statement.

— Mitchell White