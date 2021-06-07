LUSD awards first Grit Scholarship Award

COURTESY PHOTO

From left are, Doug Sorum, interim assistant superintendent of Business Services; Bree Valla, deputy superintendent; Melanie Nunez, superintendent of schools; Trevor McDonald; and Brian Jaramillo, executive director.

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District Cabinet has awarded its first Grit Scholarship Award to Lompoc High School graduate Melanie Nunez.

The LUSD Cabinet created the scholarship this year to support local graduates continuing their education at post-secondary institutions. The Cabinet plans to award this scholarship annually to students who demonstrate “grit and perseverance in the face of adversity,” according to a news release.

In a statement, Ms. Nunez said she was honored to have been chosen as the first student to receive this award. She plans to attend CSU Northridge and major in Political Science.

“It has definitely been a tough year for all of us, and not what I would have imagined my senior year of high school to look like, but despite the obstacles thrown in I could not give up,” Ms. Nunez said in a statement. “A quote I admire from Michelle Obama and apply to my own life is, ‘Even when it’s not pretty or perfect.

“When it is more real than you want it to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have.’ This is something I keep thinking of as some sort of motivation to keep persevering. I am so thankful for all the opportunities Lompoc has given me and all the LUSD Cabinet has provided — I hope to make you all proud.”

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com