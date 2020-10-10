LUSD donates $300K to classrooms

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District announced Thursday that it is providing each district classroom with an additional $500 to use toward students supplies.

The total amount donated by the district is $300,000, according to Bree Valla, deputy superintendent for the district.

“We recognize that distance learning presents multiple challenges,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement. “We believe that students need to be provided adequate supplies so they can fully participate in their lessons and we are grateful to be in this position to be able to provide.

“Our staff continue to rise to the challenges of this new instructional model and have been adaptive and continue to focus on students. They have forged ahead and keep doing what is best for kids.”

Ms. Valla said that each classroom teacher will identify what supplies they need to provide “an interactive learning experience” for students.

The school board will meet Tuesday to discuss its reopening plan.

“Regardless of the method of instruction, students will need to have individualized supplies,” said Assistant Superintendent John Karbula. “We will be using our COVID funds to ensure students have safe access to these supplies.”

— Mitchell White