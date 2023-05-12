LUSD passes resolution in support of transgender students

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Lompoc Unified School District board adopted a resolution this week in support of transgender students.

During the Lompoc Unified School District’s board meeting on Tuesday, staff proposed a new resolution to support transgender students.

This resolution, which the board adopted, was made due to recent headlines across the country showing hate and bias within the classroom toward sexual identity and more specifically, transgender-identifying students.

“Our primary job as educators is to educate our students, but if students don’t feel safe, they are not able to achieve academically,” Skyler Peterson, president of the Lompoc Federation of Teachers, told the News-Press.

By putting this resolution in writing, the LUSD is hoping to promote a safer and more positive experience for transgender students.

Franky Caldeira, the LUSD board president, explained that this is a “very important step to acknowledge and affirm our transgender students” and to “let them know they are loved.”

Mr. Caldeira originally authored the resolution and presented it to the board.

“I have taken the time to get to know the students at both of our Gay Straight Alliance clubs,” he told the News-Press. “I was able to share my story and listen to theirs. What I heard in those conversations is that they were scared. There is a constant barrage of negativity and hatred toward the LGBTQIA+ community in recent history, and specifically, the transgender community.”

In response, Mr. Caldeira took action. “I decided to do something about that. I couldn’t make changes at the state level, and I couldn’t do it at the national level, but I could do it for my community.”

Clara Finneran, superintendent of LUSD, told the News-Press, “We are committed to creating safe, comfortable environments in which students are given every opportunity to thrive. Each student deserves a space full of love in order to grow into the best version of themselves.”

Mr. Caldeira additionally shared what is happening within school’s administrations to make a change. “The district has committed to professional development for our staff in relation to gender identity and expression and how to support our transgender students.”

Mr. Caldeira finished with this: “Perhaps the most important impact of this resolution, though, is that our transgender students know they are accepted here, belong here, and are loved here.”

