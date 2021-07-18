LUSD prepares for in-person instruction

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Unified School District is prepping for in-person instruction this fall by placing desks that were removed back into classrooms and scheduling classes with the typical amount students present.

Coming this fall, students will be in school five days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will no longer be separated into cohorts, according to a news release.

“We are excited to have kids back on campuses five-days a week,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement. “It’s what’s best for kids. LUSD will continue to follow all State and County mandated protocols.”

For families who are hesitant about sending their children back to school, the school district will offer independent study options this fall. This will look different than the remote learning opportunities presented during the pandemic, as new state guidance requires more in person student/teacher interaction.

“We are working to modify our practices to meet the new requirements that were recently released. We encourage families who are interested in Independent Study to reach out to the District so that we may accommodate their needs,” Brian Jaramillo, executive director for LUSD, said in a statement.

Throughout the school year, LUSD staff will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19. Parents will still be alerted when a positive case is detected and when quarantine is necessary, according to a news release.

The district is asking that parents continue daily COVID-19 screening checks before sending their child to school in the fall.

— Madison Hirneisen