LUSD to expand summer programming

LOMPOC — Lompoc Unified School District will offer multiple expanded learning experiences over the summer, providing hands-on learning experiences to more students than ever before.

One program will give students in kindergarten through sixth grade the opportunity to participate in a 19-day, STEAM-based learning program, which includes field trip opportunities to Camp Whittier and the Cabrillo Aquarium. During the program, Sports for Learning will also keep students physically active and socially engaged, teaching them how to work as a team.

Another program run by the Children’s Creative Project will showcase various forms of art to students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. This program will be spearheaded by Rob Morey, a teacher at Cabrillo High School.

The YMCA in Lompoc will also offer a free after-school program for LUSD summer learning students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade at Hapgood Elementary School. The program will provide structured support in reading, math, science, health and wellness and gardening.

As usual, LUSD will offer APEX credit recovery for high school and middle school students. During the summer, high school athletes will have the opportunity to apply for Saturday coaching positions through the Boys and Girls Club to help young community members stay active.

“Providing both academic and athletic opportunities for our students this summer has been our goal,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a statement. “We want students to have various engaging activities to participate in. Keeping kids minds and bodies active is instrumental to healthy living.”

For more information, visit lusd.org/.

— Madison Hirneisen