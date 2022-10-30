Luxury sales specialist joins Anderson Hurst Associates

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Ashley Anderson, Paul Hurst and Brook Ashley gather at Berkshire Hathaway Montecito. Ms. Ashley recently joined the real estate team.

Ashley Anderson and Paul Hurst welcome Luxury Realtor Brook Ashley to Anderson Hurst Associates, the award-winning real estate partnership at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Montecito.

Brook Ashley joins the team as senior associate, bringing with her numerous real estate honors and her reputation for groundbreaking sales and 33 years of Montecito and Santa Barbara Real Estate experience.

“Brook is widely respected in our profession, beloved by her many repeat clients, and is revered in the Santa Barbara community for the work she has done as a Realtor and for her philanthropic endeavors,” Mr. Hurst said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome her to the Anderson Hurst family.”

Ms. Ashley’s real estate honors include the Howard Gates Award, honoring exceptional skill and tenacity, from the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Her listings and high-profile sales achievements have been featured in The Wall Street Journal.

As a luxury sales specialist, she has successfully closed an array of significant properties from a classic Montecito estate designed by George Washington Smith to the ultra-modern architectural home known as “The Glass Pavilion,” and numerous sales across prices and neighborhoods in the Santa Barbara area.

Ms. Ashley is also a freelance magazine writer, book author, book editor, and newspaper columnist. And she is president of Dare Wright Media and has taught tae kwon do karate. She is a member of the board of the international animal welfare organization Born Free and serves on the Regional Advisory Board of the Anti-Defamation League.

Ms. Ashley grew up in New York City, graduating from The Brearley School. She attended George Washington University and Columbia University, and has a bachelor’s in cultural anthropology.

Prior to her successful career in real estate, Ms. Ashley was a professional actress starring on Broadway and television.

“Being part of Anderson Hurst Associates brings an extra level of expertise to my clients and their transactions,” Ms. Ashley said. “I have admired Ashley and Paul’s ethical standards, success and technological skills for many years, and am delighted to be working with them.”

Anderson Hurst Associates noted it has consistently ranked in the Top 1% of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services — a worldwide network of more than 50,000 agents—and are recipients of the prestigious Legend Award acknowledging excellence in performance for five or more consecutive years. Anderson Hurst Associates has represented historic residential properties in Santa Barbara, varying from sale of the iconic 1910 Villa De La Guerra, to the sale of 833 Knapp Drive, the original home in Montecito’s Arcady Estate.

Anderson Hurst Associates said it serves clients in all price ranges throughout the Santa Barbara area.

