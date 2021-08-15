LVBA to host one honey of an event

COURTESY PHOTO

The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association plans a special event Saturday at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room.

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association will celebrate National Honey Bee Day with an event Saturday at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room in Lompoc.

During the event, LVBA members will be available to offer expertise and education on beekeeping, give visitors a peek into the life of a bee through an observation hive and provide honey samples to taste.

Adults and children of all ages are welcome to attend the free event.

National Honey Bee Day was started in 2009 to build community awareness of the bee industry and promote education. It takes place every year during the third Saturday in August.

For more information, visit lvbka.org.

— Madison Hirneisen