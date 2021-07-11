LVCM continues vaccine clinic

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Medical Center is continuing to offer vaccinations to the public at its vaccination clinic every Friday in an effort to raise the county’s vaccination rate.

The clinic is available every Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Appointments are available for eligible residents ages 12 and older on MyTurn, but walk-ins are also welcome.

According to a news release, LVMC is the only hospital in the county still offering first dose vaccination clinics.

As of Saturday, about 67.8% of the county’s eligible 12 and older population received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of that same population, 59.5% are fully vaccinated.

LVCM recommends all eligible people get their shot in the arm to protect against new and emerging variants, including the contagious Delta strain.

“Getting vaccinated does not guarantee 100% protection from Covid, but I know for me, when I got vaccinated, it meant that I did the single biggest thing I could do to protect myself and those with whom I come in contact,” Steve Popkin, the LVCM chief executive officer, wrote in a statement. “And, I have the piece of mind of knowing if I or a loved one got Covid, or worse, was hospitalized or died of Covid, I would not have the immense regret of knowing I had the opportunity to change that fate.

Madison Hirneisen