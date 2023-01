COURTESY PHOTO

Nicole Lvoff and Joe Woodard will perform everything from Beatles songs to jazz standards during a Valentine’s Day concert in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Nicole Lvoff and Joe Woodard will perform on Valentine’s Day at the Crush Bar & Tap, 1129 A State St., Santa Barbara.

You can hear the duo from 6-7:30 p.m. as they perform their ever-expanding repertoire (including music by the Beatles and Joni Mitchell, Bossa Nova, jazz standards and more). Individually, Ms. Lvoff works in the jazz scene, and Mr. Woodard is in two bands — Flapping, Flapping and Headless Household. Together, they have a band, Lucinda Lane.

— Caleb Beeghly