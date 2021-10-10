Lyin’ Joe Biden

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Santa Barbara resident John Hammerel said President Joe Biden has created disasters and lied about them.

In his Jan. 20 inauguration speech, President Joe Biden promised that he would unify the country. After all, he was the moderate — not like the socialist, Bernie Sanders.

We now know that with every action that President Biden has taken since then, he is attempting to radically change America into a European-style socialist nation.

Let’s go over some of the other big whoppers he’s fed us over the past few months.

On Aug. 19, he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “… if there are American citizens left (in Afghanistan), we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”

Tragically, there are an unknown number of Americans remaining. Estimates range from several hundred to a thousand. How sad.

In that same ABC meeting, President Biden claimed that his military advisers supported his plans for withdrawal. Later we learned through the congressional testimony of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Generals Mark Milley and Kenneth McKenzie that they advised Joe against withdrawing all military forces and said that “a force of 2,500 was the appropriate number to remain.” Another lie by Mr. Biden.

President Biden told us that the Afghan army would hold against the Taliban until our forces and personnel were out.

But when President Ashraf Ghani told him that his army cannot hold, President Biden told Mr. Ghani to lie.

Joe told President Ghani, “There is a need, whether it is true or not … to project a different picture.” In other words, please lie for me.

The Afghanistan debacle is only one of a number of man-made disasters that Joe Biden has created. How can we ever trust this man again? He will continue to deliver excuses and lies as he drags the nation in a downward spiral.

John Hammerel

Santa Barbara