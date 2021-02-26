Lytel named president of attorney association

COURTESY PHOTO

Diane P. Lytel

Diane P. Lytel, a civil litigator and criminal defense attorney with Lowthorp, Richards, McMillan, Miller and Templeman, took over as president of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel on Feb. 5.

Her law firm has offices in Santa Barbara and Oxnard.

Ms. Lytel is the organization’s first female president appointed from the Central Coast and the sixth woman to serve in that capacity.

“I’m honored and excited to lead this incredible organization,” Ms. Lytel said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members as we continue the ASCDC’s strong legacy of offering professional camaraderie and support to Southern California attorneys at all career levels.”

The ASCDC was established in 1960 by a small group of Los Angeles defense attorneys. It has grown into the largest regional defense organization in the country.

Members encompass a diverse group of lawyers who practice from north of Santa Barbara to the Mexican border and from Santa Monica to the Inland Empire.

Ms. Lytel specializes in general litigation for businesses and individuals, professional liability, premises liability and criminal defense. She has defended numerous high-profile clients, including Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, mutual funds and insurance entities.

— Gerry Fall