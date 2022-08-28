MAC CALLUM, Dorothy

Dorothy MacCallum (nee Freyer) was born on April 18, 1921 to Al and Marie Freyer in Santa Barbara. She passed away

August 19, 2022.

After graduating with honors from Santa Barbara High School, Dorothy moved to the South and supported the war effort as a civil servant working for the U.S. Army in Atlanta. There she met her future husband John R. MacCallum, an Army signal corps officer.

Married in 1947, the couple returned to California where John resumed his import and merchandising business in Mill Valley. The following year, their son Jeffrey was born.

In the 1950s Dorothy returned to government work at Hamilton Air Force Base in Novato. As she advanced her career, John’s business prospered and his Army Reserve continued. After retiring as a Lt. Col in 1962, the couple took her parents on a once-in-a-lifetime six-month driving tour of Europe. Dorothy and John decided to stay on in Europe and they eventually settled in Madrid, Spain. Dorothy once again went to work or the military at Torrejon Air Base, where she was responsible for the welfare and recreational funds for 16th Air Force.

Returning to California in 1970, Dorothy worked a few more years in the Bay Area settling down in her parents’ old house in Saratoga. There she filled her time with gardening, contract bridge and needlepoint. She still made time for regular visits to Europe where she and John had a house on the coast of Spain, near Gibraltar.

After John died in September 2002, Dorothy continued to lead a full and comfortable life in Saratoga, ultimately moving to the Saratoga Retirement Community in 2013.

Dorothy is survived by her sister Barbara Thompson of San Jose and her son Jeffrey and his wife Christine of Longs,

South Carolina.