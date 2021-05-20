Macabre book club meets tonight

“Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” by John Berendt is the topic for discussion at a Zoom meeting of The Architecturally Macabre Book Club from 6:30 to 8 tonight.

It is sponsored by the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara with

Selinda Tuttle, AFSB vice president, as the host.

The motto of the book club, which meets the third Thursday of every month, is “Where architecture is always the main character.”

“Personally, I prefer to read books, fiction or nonfiction, that feature the city as a character,” said Ms. Tuttle. “The only thing cooler than reading a book that reckons with a city is being able to talk about that book with people who find it just as worthy of conversation.”

To sign up to read along, visit www.afsb.org.

— Marilyn McMahon