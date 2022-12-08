Macall Peed named AVCA Pacific South All-Region Honorable Mention

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced all of the All-Region teams, including the Pacific South, which includes UCSB. This season, UCSB women’s volleyball student-athlete Macall Peed was named to the Pacific South All-Region Honorable Mention team.

The junior libero from San Diego had a phenomenal season for the Gauchos. The Big West’s Libero of the Year passed an extremely efficient 56 percent on the season while grabbing 4.28 digs per set. When facing the teams that ended in the Top 50 in the NCAA, her passing got even better, going up to 4.4 digs per set. This came out to 466 digs on the year, which helped her surpass 1,000 digs in her career during their final match of the season against Hawaii.

Not only was she impactful in the back row on serve receive and defense, but Peed served as the back-up setter for the Gauchos, commanding the offense when the setter passed the first ball. With helping the offense, Peed ended up with 116 assists on the season. Along with that, she was a dominant force from the service line, tallying 58 aces this season.

The Gauchos finished the season with a Big West record of 16-4 and an overall record of 20-10. For a full list of recipients for this accolade, visit avca.org.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

