MACHUCA, Elisa

On December 12, 2020 Elisa Machuca passed away. She fought a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer that endured 5 years. That day she was silently taken away.

She was a resident of Santa Barbara since 1966. Her big heart and gentle nature will always be remembered by the many people she encountered and touched. She raised three boys and is survived by her sons; Fermin, Rudy (Chihiro), Juan, three grandchildren; Yelina, Vienza, Carlos, brothers; Ruben, Roberto, sisters; Esperanza Mancilla and Silvia Lopez. We love you very much and will miss you dearly. You will forever be in our hearts.

We would especially like to thank all the great medical professionals from Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and Sansum Clinic, that helped during numerous treatments and procedures, their enduring dedication to fighting the disease helped prolong her life until the end!

Due to COVID a limited service including Mass is at 10am, Friday, 12/18/20 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E Sola St, Santa Barbara. Limited Graveside services will follow the mass at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Rd, Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dream Foundation c/o Flower Empower