MACIAS, Richard S.

Richard died unexpectedly on 10/11/2021. Richard was born on 12/26/1949. He was a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara and graduated from SBHS – Class of 1968. He worked and operated his own refrigeration business (Kwik Freeze) for over 45 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and go camping in his travel trailer, especially in the Sierra’s making memories with family and friends. He was a good friend to many and will be deeply missed! Richard is preceded in death by his sons, Richard Jr. and Steven Macias. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, MaryEllen Macias; daughter, Laurie (Joe); grandsons: Joseph, Jesse, Steven, Daniel, and Gabriel; sisters, Jeanette and Theresa; many nieces, nephews & dearest friends. A celebration of life service will be held outside on 11/6/21 at Anthem Chapel in Goleta, Ca at 11:00 AM.