MACINTOSH, Mary Ann

On January 27, 2022, Mary Ann Macintosh passed away in Santa Barbara, California.

Mary Ann was born and raised in Los Angeles. Her father, Frederick Balyeat, was an oral surgeon; her mother, Betty, was a nurse. Mary Ann attended Stanford University. She met Richard Macintosh there and married him. In 1966, Richard took a job teaching at San Marcos High School. Mary Ann and their children moved with him to Santa Barbara. Mary Ann completed a B.A. and M.A. in History at UCSB. After she and Richard divorced, she married Dr. Francis A. Dutra some years later.

Mary Ann loved her family above all. She is survived by: her children, Kerry, Richard and Kyle Macintosh, and Cristina Dutra, Lissa Dutra, and Barbara Toste; her grandchildren, Kim Mesa, Kristen and Ian Macintosh, Peter and Quinn Eibert, Joseph and Brandy Toste, and Alexis and Giselle Salmeron; her great-grandchildren, Anabelle and Jack Toste; and her sister and niece, Yvonne and Melinda Pecora.