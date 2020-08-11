MACKEY, Tom

Thomas Andrew Mackey, 84, died peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a lovely outing overlooking the Pacific Ocean which he loved. Tom was born August 25, 1935 in New York City to Thomas Aloysius Mackey and Marie Delaney Mackey. He spent his youth excelling in football and track at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx, before attending Georgetown University, where he ran track and majored in Math. After graduation, Tom served in the US Army before earning a Masters in Math at Duke University. While subsequently teaching at SUNY-Oswego in upstate New York, Tom met his wife of nearly 54 years, Carol Murphy Mackey, with whom he raised three sons, Tom, Stuart and Craig. Tom and Carol raised their family in Acton, Massachusetts, while Tom worked for the non-profit MITRE Corporation in nearby Bedford assisting the US Armed Forces in the incorporation of modern computer technology into the defense industry. Upon retiring from MITRE after nearly 30 years, Tom and Carol spent time traveling and eventually fell in love with Santa Barbara. There Tom rekindled his love of teaching by serving as a docent at the Reagan Ranch Center, the Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Carol and Tom volunteered together for Meals on Wheels for twelve years and loved to play bridge together.

Tom is survived by his wife Carol; his son Tom of San Diego; his son Craig of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; his son Stuart (and wife Shirley) and his two granddaughters, KaiLan and JiaLian, all of Calabasas.

Tom’s family is very grateful for the competent and loving care provided by the Samarkand Clinic and the VNA Health of Santa Barbara.

There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels (5276 Hollister Ave, #258, Goleta, CA 93111; (805) 683-1565) or a charity of your choice.