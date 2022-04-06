Two local stores are getting into the nationwide act

MACY’S PHOTOS

Macy’s Backstage is opening its latest stores-within-a-store in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

Offering shoppers another way to find and express their personal style at significant savings on fabulous finds, Macy’s is opening 37 new store-within–store Backstage locations nationwide.

Among them are Macy’s in the Santa Maria Town Center in Santa Maria on Saturday and Macy’s at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara on April 23.

“Macy’s Backstage store-within-stores range from 11,000 to 16,000 square feet of retail space, delivering a constantly changing assortment of on-trend finds. With best-in-class fashion for those who love the thrill of the hunt, customers can find something to fit their style in apparel for women, men, and children; a wide range of toys, housewares, beauty products, designer handbags, activewear and gifts for pets and more,” Stephanie Jimenez, external communications associate, told the News-Press

Accessories such as shoes grace Macy’s Backstage stores.

“Macy’s Backstage is a trusted source for quality brands that provides fashion-loving customers another way to shop at their favorite Macy’s store by providing a store-within-store shopping experience with merchandise that is only available at Macy’s Backstage,” said Stephanie Jimenez, external communications associate at Macy’s.

Shoppers can earn and redeem Star Rewards and use their Macy’s credit card at all locations, creating a seamless experience for those shopping at both Macy’s full-line and Backstage stores.

Customers will be inspired to “post and share” their favorite finds and looks using #macysbackstagefinds and tagging @macysbackstage.

Macy’s Backstage offers a variety of merchandise, including garden equipment.

Designer handbags are among the merchandise.

Cosmetics is part of the experience at Macy’s Backstage.

“Backstage is also separately sourced with different buying teams than Macy’s. Some brands will cross over, but products will not be the same,” said Ms. Jimenez. “This is to better fit the needs of the fashion-savvy and cost-conscious Backstage customer. The assortment is a combination of overstock, deals from vendors and new connections in the marketplace.”

To support the growth of Macy’s Backstage, a distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, is expediting merchandise to Backstage locations nationwide and ensuring each store always has new and fabulous finds.

In preparation for this year’s expansion through June, Macy’s Backstage is hiring a range of positions to ensure an exciting customer shopping experience.

“Macy’s strives to be the preferred employer through its commitment to all colleagues and their well-being,” said Ms. Jimenez. ​”Macy’s offers exciting career opportunities, competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount, flexible scheduling and access to a new debt-free education program for part-time and full-time colleagues. New job opportunities will be posted on www.macys.com/jobs as they become available.”

