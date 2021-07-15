Macy’s organizes hiring event

Macy’s is holding an event today to hire approximately 70 full-time and part-time workers in Santa Barbara.

It’s set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, according to a news release sent to the News-Press on Wednesday afternoon.

Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply, according to Macy’s. During the hiring event, walk-in applicants are welcome.

Macy’s is located at 3805 State St. in La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara. Its Paseo Nuevo store closed in 2017.

In North County, Macy’s has a store at the Santa Maria Town Center. Macy’s did not mention Santa Maria in its news release, but hiring events are being held across the country today.

— Dave Mason