MADDUX, William “Bill” J.

Born December 23rd, 1958, Died July 15th, 2020.

He lived his first twelve years in San Gabriel Valley and moved to Goleta in 1971. He graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1977. He was an expert chess player and became an accomplished actor in his earlier years, but shifted his focus when acting did not “work out” in college. William worked at a number of small businesses around the Santa Barbara and Goleta area, and acquired skills in several areas. Hiking and bicycling were his main passions in his later years.

William very much enjoyed long hikes in the Santa Barbara back country, and was proud of his many photos from his adventures. Bill moved to Lake Isabella in 2015 to start a new life, which was cut short by a diagnosis of brain cancer in December 2019, to which he ultimately succumbed. May he rest in peace. William was predeceased by his parents William and Catherine, and is survived by his brothers Kevin (Laurie) and Brian (Paula), two nieces and two nephews.

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.