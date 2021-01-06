Madi Wilson contributes world-changing prizes

COURTESY PHOTOS

Madi Wilson, center, is surrounded by her friends. The Solvang third-grader has provided multicultural tools through her nonprofit, Madi’s Treasure Box.

Solvang third-grader Madi Wilson has given the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries her World Changer pencil sets as prizes for the libraries’ winter reading challenge, “Books Like Us.”

“Giving the pencils makes my heart so happy, like a burst of confetti!” Madi said. “I want all the kids to know that they matter to the world.”

Through her nonprofit, Madi’s Treasure Box, Madi and her mother, Vashti Wilson, are providing multicultural tools promoting literacy and inclusion to schools and libraries across the U.S.

Madi Wilson has donated these pencil sets for the winter reading library challenge, “Books Like Us,” at Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries.

“Madi and her inspiring mission are a perfect fit for our winter reading program, ‘Books Like Us,’ and we are so grateful they’ve reached out to us,” said Carey McKinnon, Solvang Library Branch supervisor, in a news release.

Soon the libraries will also be able to offer patrons books from Madi’s Treasure Box collection. The nonprofit is working to donate books to all three libraries: Goleta, Solvang and Buellton. More details will be announced as the books arrive at the libraries.

Meanwhile, readers of all ages can sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge, which began on Jan. 1, at goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.org, or download the free app for and Android devices to log your books on the go. The six-week program for children, teens and adults will run through Feb. 13.

email: gerryfall@gmail.com