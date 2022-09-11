MAGA is a good acronym

“One nation under God” is found in our Pledge of Allegiance.

“God bless America” is our nation’s song. “In God we trust” is embedded on our currency.

We have come so far on a never ending road. The acronym, MAGA (Make America Great Again), should never be used in a vulgar derogatory sense. But we have lost our way on this eternal road. We have removed God as our faithful guide, choosing money and power to be our greatest goal. We don’t know what a “woman” or “man” is, what “marriage” is, when life begins or what responsibility, honesty, integrity or accountability mean.

We have crumbled in less than two years, while the biggest, most important issue, over the last six years, is a former president. Hatred, anywhere, but especially in our country of freedom is counterproductive.

Make America Great Again. We can do it!

Randy Rosness

Solvang