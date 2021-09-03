Magazine honors Santa Maria jet center

COURTESY PHOTO

The Central Coast Jet Center is the largest aviation tenant at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

A Santa Maria jet center has made a national magazine cover.

The Central Coast Jet Center was recently honored by Aerospace & Defense Review magazine, which put Chris Kunkle, the center’s vice president of operations, on the cover.

The award was chosen by a panel made up of CEOs, CIOs, venture capitalists, analysts and the Aerospace and Defense Review editorial board. In their selection process, they looked at the company’s offerings, core competency, news/press releases, client testimonials, milestones and other recognition.

According to a news release, the jet center is a family-owned fixed-base operator with three generations of aviation experience. (The center is the closest fixed-base operator to Hawaii.)

Established in 2003 by CCJC President Jim Kunkle,the center caters to general and corporate aviation and military aviation. And it serves as one of the U.S. Forest Service’s largest air tanker base operations in America.

“The CCJC has been an excellent FBO operator, and I am very glad a national aviation magazine has recognized the outstanding operation and service provided by that facility,” said Santa Maria airport general manager Chris Hastert.

Chris Kunkle of CCJC noted the jet center is proud to have received the award.

“As a three-generation aviation family, we strive to offer the highest quality service with a family feeling, which is very important to how we operate and treat our customers,” he said in the news release.

In addition to serving the US Forest Service, general and corporate aviation, CCJC is also one of the few FBOs in the nation contracted with the U.S. government to offer rapid refueling capabilities for both rotor and fixed-wing aircraft.

The CCJC helped to bring an award-winning air show to Santa Maria in 2018 and 2019.

To see the magazine’s article about CCJC and its Top 10 award, go to www.aerospacedefensereview.com/vendor/central-coast-jet-center-ccjc-the-closest-fbo-to-the-hawaiian-islands-cid-366-mid-36.html.

