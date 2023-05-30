Magic Castle co-founder Milt Larsen dies

Milt Larsen, the Santa Barbara resident who co-founded Hollywood’s Magic Castle, has died.

He was 92. He died Sunday in Los Angeles in his sleep from natural causes.

Known for his outgoing personality, Mr. Larsen was an energetic promoter of magic and recollections about music. He was active throughout his life with the Magic Castle, and he and his wife Arlene Larsen started the Magic Castle Cabaret in Montecito.

Mr. Larsen founded the Magic Castle in Hollywood with his late brother, Bill Larsen, and the castle came to feature many famous magicians as well as serving as the home to the Academy of Magical Arts. It was also seen on the 1973-74 series “The Magician,” starring Bill Bixby.

Mr. Larsen also was a writer on the “Truth or Consequences” game show hosted by Bob Barker in his pre-”Price is Right” days. And Mr. Larsen teamed up with songwriter Richard M. Sherman.

