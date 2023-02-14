‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ tops box office

20TH CENTURY

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” which was No. 2 at last weekend’s box office, is the fourth-highest grossing film of all time.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” opened in the No. 1 spot at last weekend’s box office.

Channing Tatum stars as Magic Mike in the movie, which grossed $8.2 million. In addition to Mr. Tatum, the movie about male strippers stars Alex Pettyfer and Matthew McConaughey.

Directed by James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water” rose to second place from third with a gross of $6.88 million. It remains the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time.

The 25th anniversary release of another film directed by Mr. Cameron, “Titanic,” opened in third place with $6.4 million. It’s the third-highest grossing film of all time.

“80 for Brady,” the comedy about four women determined to get to the Super Bowl and see their hero Tom Brady, dropped to fourth place from second. It grossed $6 million. The film features Mr. Brady, but the stars in this film, inspired by a true story, are Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno.

“Knock on the Cabin,” a thriller about a hostage situation and the possible end of the world, fell from first place to fifth with $5.5 million.

“A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks as a curmudgeon with friendly neighbors, placed seventh with a gross of $2.63 million.

Not far behind was “Missing,” in eighth place with a gross of $2.6 million.

The sci-fi/horror thriller “M3GAN” placed ninth with $2.37 million.

“Plane,” a thriller starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, rounds out the top 10 with $1.19 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com