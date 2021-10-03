Mail-in ballots mean trouble

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Carpinteria resident Diana Thorn is critical of Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing legislation making mail-in ballots a permanent part of elections.

Gavin Newsom, the dictatorial governor of California, is on a roll.

This time he signed universal mail-in voting into law. That means every registered voter in California will now be sent a mail-in-ballot.

Assembly Bill 37, which was authored by Assemblyman Marc Berman (Menlo Park), “requires county elections officials to mail a ballot to every active registered voter for all elections, whether they request it or not. Voters can still choose to vote at physical polling locations, if they prefer. The new law will also permanently extend the time mail ballots have to arrive at elections offices from three to seven days after an election, a practice adopted in 2020,” the Sacramento Bee reported.

What does the adoption of this bill mean? Will there be voter fraud, poor security and ballot harvesting? Will mail-in-ballots be tampered with or illegally filled out? Will Assembly Bill 37 institutionalize election fraud, keep California a one-party controlled state and will California ever have legal, fair elections again?

The next election will tell the story.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria