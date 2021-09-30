Mail-in ballots to stay in California

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed voting legislation this week.

Mail-in ballots will become a mainstay of California’s election process now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 37.

The bill requires a mail-in ballot be mailed to each registered voter.

AB-37, which became law Tuesday, was part of a stack of bills signed by the governor aimed at amending voting laws.

“Last year we took unprecedented steps to ensure all voters had the opportunity to cast a ballot during the pandemic and today we are making those measures permanent after record-breaking participation in the 2020 presidential election,” Gov. Newsom said in a news release.

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber said mail-in ballots have “significantly increased participation of eligible voters.”

“Voters like having options for returning their ballot whether by mail, at a secure drop box, a voting center or at a traditional polling station. And the more people who participate in elections, the stronger our democracy and the more we have assurance that elections reflect the will of the people of California,” she said.

Wednesday, the governor targeted homeless legislation in another round of signatures.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com