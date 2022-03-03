Main Jail COVID outbreak cleared

SANTA BARBARA — All COVID-19 cases at the Main Jail have been cleared. There are zero active cases that began with the outbreak on Dec. 8, said Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The total number of COVID-19 cases from the Santa Barbara jail’s outbreak is 278, with six inmates released and 272 inmates recovered.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Santa Barbara County Public Health and our Wellpath partners to safely care for the health of both our inmates and our staff,” Ms. Zick said in a news release Wednesday. “All staff who enter the Main Jail are tested daily, and our protocols for COVID-19 inmate intake and screening will remain in place.”

— Katherine Zehnder