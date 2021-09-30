Main jail outbreak wanes Santa Barbara County reports 126 COVID-19 cases

Inmates in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail are recovering from a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed an additional four cases since its last update (over a week ago) and has detected a total of 87 cases.

Of those, 60 inmates recovered, and one was released from the jail.

There are currently 26 active cases in the jail. Healthcare staff are monitoring the COVID-positive inmates.

Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, up 37% from a two-week average of 92 cases.

There have been a cumulative 42,211 COVID-19 cases in the county, and 447 cases are still infectious.

Santa Maria identified 43 new cases, bringing its total to 14,000 cases, of which 133 are active.

Lompoc confirmed 24 cases. It has a cumulative 5,015 cases, and 75 cases are still infectious.

Santa Barbara detected 19 additional cases, increasing its total to 7,642 cases. There are 85 active cases in Santa Barbara.

Orcutt reported 14 new cases. There are 2,564 total cases in Orcutt, of which 37 are infectious.

The following areas also confirmed daily cases: Goleta, six cases (2,235 total, 20 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, five cases (1,563 total, 16 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, four cases (1,406 total, 21 active); Isla Vista, three cases (1,551 total, eight active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three cases (1,591 total, 19 active); the South Coast corridor containing Summerland, Carpinteria and unincorporated Montecito, one case (1,632 total, 13 active).

The geographic locations of four daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 51 COVID-19 patients, and 13 of those patients are in critical care.

Of the county’s 603 staffed hospital beds, 69% are in use, and 77% of the ICU beds are occupied.

