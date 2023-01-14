MAINER, Brett Kenna

September 11, 1971 – January 02, 2023

Beloved husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, Brett Kenna Mainer passed away suddenly after an accident at his home in Elk Grove, California on the evening of January 2. Born in 1971 in Solvang, Brett was raised in the Santa Ynez Valley attending Santa Ynez Elementary School and Santa Ynez High School. He earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering and M.S. in Geotechnical Engineering from UC Davis. Having worked for Drill Tech Drilling and Shoring since 1997, he was vice president and general manager at the time of his death. Besides his family, friends, and work, snow skiing and competitive water skiing were his passions.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, sons, Zane and Zachary, and daughter, MacKenzie, father and mother, Robert and Teresita, sister, Kari Eby (Eric), and uncle, John Feazelle (Donna).

Plans for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.