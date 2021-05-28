MAJOR, Deanna R.

Deanna Major passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 19 April 2021 at the age of 76. Deanna was born May 20, 1944 in Goethenberg, Nebraska, daughter of Doris (née Gerdes) and Jim Knudsen. Jim was killed in action in France, August 18th, 1944. Doris married Nicholas Camblin, Sr. who adopted Deanna and lovingly raised her as his own. She moved to California at the age of 3 and settled in Sacramento at age 7. She graduated from Encina High School in 1962. She attended UC Berkeley before transferring to NYU where she completed her BA degree (Phi Beta Kappa) and then her MA in History with a teaching credential. She worked as a teacher at South Bronx Middle School then moved into the insurance industry in Seattle and later Los Angeles.

Deanna met the love of her life, Bill Major, in Los Angeles at a New Year’s Eve party and they married only a few months later September 3, 1977. In the 1980s, they moved to Sacramento for Deanna to work as the president of the family construction company, Camblin Steel Service. They retired to Santa Barbara in 1994. After her executive career, she returned to her earlier passion: fostering a love of art in children. She worked for ten years as a docent at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, working with children directly through outreach programs as well as through children’s tours and highlights tours. She served on the SBMA Women’s Board for 20 years in various roles as member, membership VP, president, treasurer and parliamentarian and she chaired two major fundraisers (Mysteries & Masterpieces). She was an active supporter of Lobero and Ensemble Theaters. Deanna was a committed Christian who trusted in the Lord.

Deanna is survived by her husband, Bill Major; her siblings: Vicki, Nick and Bill Camblin of Sacramento, CA; her children: David Major (Catherine) of Tyler, TX, Doug Major of Studio City, CA, Jeff Major (Kim) of Citrus Heights, CA, Julie McHale of Gilbert, AZ, and Nicole Fraser (Harley Feldbaum) of Geneva, Switzerland; and her ten grandchildren: Cameron, Caylyn, Michael, Andrew, Dylan, Maddox, Nora, James, Paul and Victoria.

In lieu of flowers, Deanna may be remembered by donations to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.