MAJOR, Sharon Murov

On November 25, 2021, Sharon Murov Major suddenly passed away, at home, of natural causes.

Sharon was born on February 21, 1948, in Ukiah, Calif. When she was four, she and her family moved to the “Gold country,” Sonora, Ca., which she adored. When she was ten, the family moved to Merced, Ca., which she didn’t adore. While at Merced High School, she was a cheerleader and played the clarinet in the school marching band. She attended the newly opened UC Santa Cruz. When Santa Cruz proved too wet and rainy, she transferred to UCSB in 1968, where she received her B.A. in Social-Psychology in 1970.

In 1968, on a magical Fall Day outside of UBSB’s Campbell Hall, she met her future husband, Mike, who, when he regained his senses, realized he just met the woman he had been looking for his entire life. They were married in July 1969. Sharon and Mike started a family in 1972 when they adopted two infant children: a son, Solomon, in 1972, and their daughter, Graham, in 1976. Both graduated from Santa Barbara High,(Go Dons!), and later UCSB (Go Gauchos)!

Sharon was an amazing woman with many talents; should have had a “W” on her chest for “Wonder Woman.” She had a soothing singing voice with a slight country twang that wasn’t in her normal diction. A kitchen magician, who could master any style of cuisine and her interest in food eventually led to her becoming the dining reviewer for the Montecito Magazine and The Independent. In turn, this led her to publishing The Major Guide, a well-received quarterly dining guide for the Santa Barbara area.

Then, in 1988, she was back on the UCSB campus as the Public Relations Director for the UCSB Art Museum, a job she cherished. She delighted in working with the museum staff, Art History and Art Studio departments, the donors, her beloved students, and her primary focus, the visiting artists and their exhibits. She treasured the students. She thought America was in good hands because of the quality of “kids” she met on campus. She brought a new approach to her job publicist, where she energized the university arts community by attracting people from outside the University, integrated a vast array of campus resources, such as Drama, Music, Dance, ROTC, etc., and, with the generous assistance from the UCSB administration, turned the arrival of a new exhibit into an event. These events became known as “galas.”

One memorable event was the arrival of internationally established artist Kenji Yanobe, and his futuristic, robotics installations. The event was held at night, on the quad between Storke tower and the UCEN with hundreds of people, including Chancellor Yang and his wife Dilling, in attendance. The sit-down dinner was catered by the always professional Faculty Club staff. At the appointed moment, suddenly, all the lights went out with the only light being a powerful spotlight aimed at Storke Tower. Music from the theme from Mission Impossible began blaring from loud-speakers. And long, thick ropes were hurled from the bell tower, down which rappelled UCSB ROTC students to a massive cheer.

Sharon reluctantly had to retire from the Art Museum in 2000, having become afflicted with crippling, neuropathic pain. She bravely fought that pain with enough courage to fuel the 3rd Marine Division. She was a mighty-mite in a 120-lb. package.

Sharon was born with a smile on her face and she had a reservoir of joy that she displayed in a beguiling, disarming way. She was an unabashed square, who’s favorite T.V. shows were on the Hallmark channels. She was a quiet feminist, who’s favorite causes were any kind of rescue animal and disabled American veterans. Possessed of an uncanny moral compass, Sharon always knew what was right and wrong, proper and improper. These were handy tools that were needed for working with the sometimes eccentric, sometimes prickly, but always endearing members of the Art World. Head-turning gorgeous on the outside, equally matched by the beauty inside.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Morton and Ada Murov. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Major, her son, Solomon Major, her daughter Graham Brown (nee Major), Sharon’s grandchildren, Max and Bella Brown, and Sharon’s older brother, Ronald Murov and spouse Debbie, and numerous loving cousins, (her tribe), who collectively are the sweetest, kindest group ever assembled. To those closest to Sharon, it always felt like a privilege to be in their company.

To those closest to her, Sharon’s sudden passing has left a wretched, aching void of misery. Sweet Sharon, a final good-bye.