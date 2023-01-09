Major storm expected today, Tuesday

Heavy rain and high winds predicted, with risk of flooding, debris flows

Passersby bypass barricades erected to deter visitors walking onto the breakwater at the Santa Barbara Harbor during inclement weather and high surf on Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday through Tuesday as a major winter storm is expected to hit the area bringing with it gusty winds, flooding and mud and debris flow.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire burn areas.

“Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture,” county officials said in a news release. “Unplanned power outages are possible. Beaches, Bluffs and the Harbor area may be impacted by dangerous surf, winds and flooding.

“Current forecasts indicate this storm may cause significant flooding countywide. If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your home, leave the area before rain starts.”

Volunteers help clean up Arroyo Burro Beach County Park in Santa Barbara during the Explore Ecology Beach Cleanup event on Sunday. The volunteers focused on cleaning up the parking lot and surrounding areas of the park.

An evacuation warning has been issued for areas and properties in southern Santa Barbara County associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas fires.

The evacuation warning could be upgraded to an evacuation order unless there are significant changes to the weather forecast.

Residents should prepare to leave, fill the gas tank and load up important documents, essentials items, etc. People are being encouraged to leave if they don’t feel safe rather than wait for an evacuation order. They should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

People with disabilities and access and functional needs should leave now, as should people with large animals.

Residents should remain vigilant as conditions can change quickly. Residents are encouraged to:

– Monitor the weather

– Plan on how to get out and where you might go

– Prepare and protect your home

Waves crash into the breakwater at the Santa Barbara Harbor on Saturday.

During rain, residents are advised the following:

– If you feel unsafe during the rainfall and there is no evacuation order, residents are advised to shelter in place in your home by gathering your family and pets in the innermost room of your house, preferably on the top floor if you live in a multi-story home.

– Do not attempt to drive at night or while it is raining, as roads may be damaged or your car may be swept away by moving water or debris.

Public safety officials are keeping a close eye on the incoming storm and working with the National Weather Service. Officials will continue to work together to further assess if protective actions, such as an evacuation order or shelter in place, are necessary.

For more information on how to prepare for and stay safe during winter storms and flooding, visit https://www.readysbc.org/576/Storm-Readiness.

To access the Santa Barbara County 2023 January Winter Storm Incident Map, visit www.ReadySBC.org.

Register for Emergency Alerts to receive any changes in protective actions.

Explore Ecology and its volunteers took advantage of the light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning to conduct a beach cleanup Sunday at Arroyo Burro Beach.

“The rain that we’ve been getting throughout the county is wonderful and much needed,” the group said. “But stormy weather also means countless pieces of litter washing into our waterways and onto our beaches. We can all help by removing litter and placing it where it belongs!”

The National Weather Service predicts light to moderate rain Monday during the day, leading to moderate to heavy rain Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Another period of light to moderate rain will follow, with moderate to heavy rain overnight into Tuesday morning that will last to midday.

“It’s a good amount of rain,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service-Los Angeles/Oxnard. “It’s a long duration thing.”

The NWS is predicting 2 to 5 inches of rain along the coast and 5 to 9 inches in the Santa Ynez mountains. Some isolated mountain areas could see up to 12 inches.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Monday morning until Tuesday morning.

The excessive rainfall is expected to result in flooding of creeks and streams, with urban flooding also expected on city streets and highways. There could also be mud and debris flow in the fire burn areas.

Today is the fourth anniversary of the mudslide in Montecito after rain hit the burn scar area left by the Thomas Fire, resulting in 23 deaths.

A High Wind Warning is in effect in the mountains until 10 p.m. Monday, with winds that could reach 50 to 70 mph. In Santa Barbara, a High Wind Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

