COURTESY PHOTO

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara will be showing attendees how to create flower bouquets in a Zoom workshop Saturday.

SANTA BARBARA — The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara invites all ages to make paper flower bouquets during a Zoom workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Museum staff will show viewers how to make Valentine’s Day bouquets from tissue paper, construction paper and seed paper.

The event is family-friendly, but the museum staff said children under 12 should be supervised to ensure the safe use of tools.

To register for the free event, go to tinyurl.com/yrnwdbux.

— Annelise Hanshaw