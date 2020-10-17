Makeover complete at Russell Park

SANTA MARIA — The major makeover of Russell Park is complete, and the property will reopen to the public when reseeded grass can withstand foot traffic.

The nearly two-acre park is located on the southwest side of Santa Maria, at 1000 W. Church St., and has been undergoing improvements since June.

The park is now equipped with new and improved amenities including a new playground, new restrooms, new energy-efficient lighting, water-wise colorful landscaping accompanied by a new and improved irrigation system, a decomposed granite trail, and upgraded concrete paths along with on- and off-site accessibility improvements, according to a news release.

The lawn was recently planted from seed and will undergo an establishment period of 60 to 90 days.

This establishment period allows the roots to mature so it can hold up to foot traffic. If this is a warm fall, Russell Park will open around Dec. 1.

If the weather is cooler, and the grass takes longer to establish, the park will open in early January. Recreation and Parks Department staff will establish the opening day as soon as they are confident the grass can withstand foot traffic.

Federal dollars in the amount of $625,142 were awarded from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

State dollars in the amount of $232,414 were awarded to the city through the Housing-Related Parks Program.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Mitchell White