Maker’s market to take place in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA — The Merry Maker’s Market will take place in early December at a new space: 3823 Santa Claus Lane.

It’s set for the evening of Dec. 2, as well as all day on Dec. 3.

The Carpinteria market features handcrafted works by local women, who sell their art at the event. The works vary from pottery to silk scarves, wreaths, garlands, beaded frames, succulent art, fine art, ornaments, stationery, you name it.

Also on sale are luxury body products, jams and other treasures, according to the organizers. They say the market has “beautiful and unique gifts.”

