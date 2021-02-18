Making a splash

Sharon Green to present ultimate sailing photography in virtual event

SHARON GREEN PHOTO

This shot by Sharon Green was taken from a helicopter. To get the right angle, Ms. Green will often lean out the sides of helicopters to capture shots of sailing events. Tonight, the photographer will give a virtual talk, presented by the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Sharon Green’s photography career has taken her to new heights and depths.

Literally.

Specializing in ultimate sailing photography for more than four decades, Ms. Green has hung out of the sides of helicopters and sailed far out to sea to capture stunning images of sailing races. Her photography has awed thousands of viewers through the release of her annual Ultimate Sailing Calendar, showcasing some of her best images over the years.

Ms. Green will present some of her favorite photographs during a virtual event with the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum this evening at 7.

During the program, Ms. Green will share about her journey as a photographer, tell stories from her favorite events and explain what it was like shifting from film to digital photography.

COURTESY PHOTO

Sharon Green, an ultimate sailing photographer, grew up around sailing thanks to her father. Because she came from a sailing background, Ms. Green said taking photos of sailing events came easily to her.

From a young age, Ms. Green grew up surrounded by both sailing and photography. Her father, an avid sailor, sailed around the entire world when he was just 18. He documented the trip with both movie and still cameras, and Ms. Green told the News-Press that those photos sparked her early fascination with photography.

When she picked up a camera in high school, she fell in love with developing her film images in the darkroom.

A native of Canada, Ms. Green had initially enrolled in a photojournalism class in high school because it would count as an English credit on her college application. But instead of just filling a space on her transcript, the photo class propelled Ms. Green into a lifelong passion for photography.

SHARON GREEN PHOTO

This photo by Sharon Green shows a sailor and his crewmates trying to navigate the choppy waves during an intense sailing race.

With dreams of becoming the next Ansell Adams, Ms. Green began practicing landscape photography before soon discovering her natural talent for shooting yachts. She began taking photos of boats one summer and realized she had a natural eye for capturing color and composition.

“I was terrible at being an Answell Adams photographer, but I was good at taking pictures of color and sailing,” Ms. Green told the News-Press. “I found that because I’m a sailor, sailing photography came easily. I thought the composition came easily because I understood sailing.”

COURTESY PHOTO

Ultimate Sailing Photographer Sharon Green has been capturing sailing events for the last four decades. Her career has propelled her to shoot some of the most famous sailing events in the world, including the America’s Cup, which is the pinnacle of yacht racing.

Though her career in sailing photography began humbly, Ms. Green’s natural talent afforded her opportunities to shoot at some of the most prestigious sailing events around the world, including the America’s Cup, the pinnacle event in yacht racing.

Even as a 19-year-old, Ms. Green was jetting off to sailing events all around the world at every chance she got, spending her university spring breaks photographing racing events.

SHARON GREEN PHOTO

Sharon Green’s photo shows the colorful sails of racing boats flashing across the sea as sailors race to the finish.

Her stunning images capture sailboats in the heat of races, with waves crashing around their sales and sailors scrambling to steer the boat on the race path. Since her start in photography, Ms. Green has become a master in aerial photography, leaning out of the sides of helicopters to capture breathtaking shots.

The first time she attempted aerial photography was with a colleague at the Rhode Island America’s Cup a number of years ago. The jolting experience showed Ms. Green a new method for capturing stunning images of sailing, and she hasn’t stopped since.

Just like so many other events during the pandemic, many sailing events have been canceled. For Ms. Green, the pandemic has been very challenging. With the majority of sailing events canceled through this spring, almost all of her previous contracted gigs have evaporated.

Aside from shooting a few sailing events in Santa Barbara and Rhode Island back in September and October, Ms. Green has been waiting for the world to reopen again so she can get back to her passion.

During the pandemic, she spent time searching through her archives and reliving memories of past events. But she said that at this point, she’s ready to “get back out there and do some work.”

“I’m kind of tired of the trip down memory lane at this point and ready to move on to something else.”

FYI To register for photographer Sharon Green’s virtual presentation, visit sbmm.org/santa-barbara-event/sharon-green.

