Making trouble for problem solvers

COURTESY PHOTO

Christy Lozano

Mahatma Gandhi was a troublemaker. So was Mother (now Saint) Theresa. Add Martin Luther King Jr. and the original Martin Luther to that list, along with Thomas Paine, Paul Revere, Abraham Lincoln and myriad other “troublemakers” whose goal in life was to stir the pot, change the recipe, add diverse ingredients, rid their country of British rule, exercise true Christian charity, bring equity to people of different colors, stamp out Church corruption, free the slaves and — well, troublemakers frequently take on the big stuff.

As I see it, troublemakers — and usually only troublemakers — do, in fact, change the way the world works or did work in their time.

Sometimes, they succeed, and often, if they do prevail, they pay a steep price for their victory.

Which brings me to a discussion I had recently with a longtime teacher and defeated candidate for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, Christy Lozano.

At the conclusion of a leisurely once-a-fortnight-or-so Honor Market breakfast coffee-and-scone fest, I called her a troublemaker and, though I meant it as a compliment, she took exception to that description of her.

“I’m not a troublemaker,” she said somewhat indignantly. “I’m a problem solver.”

I had to laugh. “What’s the difference between a troublemaker and a problem solver?” I asked.

“My definition of problem solver is someone who has the courage, determination, and long suffering it takes in order to face a problem and overcome it, especially in today’s toxic social society.”

“And your definition of troublemaker?” I asked.

“A troublemaker is a person who causes difficulties, distress, worry and other problems, for others, especially one who does so habitually out of malice.”

I’d never thought about the distinction between the two terms, but Christy has a point.

“The term ‘troublemaker,’” she continued, “is used both for those that deserve it and those that don’t.

“Those that deserve the term ‘troublemaker,’ ” Christy stressed, “are those who bring up a problem just to complain or make the problem worse. Those who don’t deserve being called ‘troublemaker’ are those who come with solutions and take personal risk.

“I am not a troublemaker; I am a problem solver,” she said. “I did not create the trouble, I offered solutions for the trouble that had been created. It takes some courage and a lot of patience to look a problem square in the face and try to fix or overcome it.

“That’s what I believe I did when I ran for county superintendent of schools. And while I didn’t win the election, I did learn many valuable lessons along the way. I now have a better understanding of what the problems truly are.”

“And those problems are?” I wondered.

“The two main problems, as I see them, are, the lack of classroom discipline and respect for teachers, and that there are too many children in the Santa Barbara County School Districts not learning up to grade level. It’s not even close. That is, after all, why I decided to run in the first place.”

“And the lessons learned?” I asked.

“As an example, during my campaign for superintendent, the supposedly ‘nonpartisan’ League of Women Voters tried to discredit me, claiming I was unwilling to debate Susan Salcido because I refused to sign the agreement they gave me. They were operating a dirty game by showing me the rules after I signed up to participate, instead of showing me the rules on the front end. And then, changing the rules afterward.

“I hesitated to sign off on a change — they wanted me to agree not to speak about my opponent (Susan Salcido) at all — and they threatened to make me look bad to the public if I didn’t agree to their terms. There is nothing ‘bipartisan’ about the League of Women Voters.

“This is where I think the distinction between troublemaker and problem solver is really important. If the perception is that you are a ‘troublemaker,” which is what the League and the media wanted to portray me as in this instance, you will get less support than if people perceive you as someone who actually wants to solve the problem.

“Being a ‘problem solver’ seems to have also become a role for me in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. In 2015, I agreed to be a union representative. I had to stand up for the teachers against a principal who was breaking the teacher contract. I was successful, but my reward, at the end of the school year, was an involuntary transfer to a new school.”

“Ouch.”

“It happened at my next school, when again I was the union representative, and there was more trouble from the principal; it was my job to respond. We called a meeting with the district administration, and I had to exercise my rights as the union representative. In doing so, I was rewarded by being called a bully, and an intimidation/harassment grievance was filed against me.

“A full investigation against me was launched and the result was absolutely no findings. Subsequently, the principal of the school requested that I be involuntarily transferred. This time, parents in the school went to bat for me and created a petition. After a series of events, my job was saved, and I stayed at the school for several more years.”

“What else did you discover?” I wondered.

“Well, I know better who the problem solvers are and who the troublemakers are on both sides of the party lines. There are those who wish to complain and do nothing, not even vote. There are those who offer lip service but put no actions behind their words.

“There are those willing to stand and keep standing despite the difficulties they might face. They stand despite the friendships they may lose, despite the rumors that might be told about them, and despite the suffering they may endure. These kinds of people are far and few between, but these are the people we call teammates and real friends. They check in on you, call when times are tough, and don’t abandon you even if you don’t win the game.”

“It’s always good to know who’s a team player and who is not, because in order to win a game you first need to have a good team. I now have a better understanding of who my real teammates are and who I can partner with so that we will have a chance at success on the next go-round.

Christy says she is “proud to have run the first campaign in 40 years to challenge the unaccountable Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools position. I am especially thankful,” she adds, “to my supporters and those who cast their votes for me rather than for the failing status quo.”

I certainly see Christy Lozano as a problem solver, and I’m not comparing her to Mahatma Gandhi or Mother Theresa, but I do like that she’s also a real troublemaker.

And, as far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with that.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com. Readers are invited to visit jimb.substack.com, where Jim’s Journals are on file. He also invites people to subscribe to Jim’s Journal.