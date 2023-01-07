Making way for President Ron DeSantis

COURTESY PHOTO

PURELY POLITICAL

By James Buckley

Here’s a message to those hoping, wishing to have a peaceful dialog with the “well-meaning” opposition.

There is no “well-meaning” opposition.

It doesn’t exist.

The opposition doesn’t mean well and have only disregard and contempt for those of us with a differing opinion, or desirous of going in a different direction.

What follows are recent quotes from two members of that “well-meaning” liberal establishment who will never have the ability or inclination to “cross the aisle” or “reach out” to their political opponents.

Here’s actor/director Rob Reiner (known as “Meathead” on CBS’ “All in the Family”), remarking upon the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns:

“We’re learning nothing that we didn’t already know about Trump’s taxes. It’s time to arrest the Lying Piece of Garbage.”

Another is Robert De Niro, who famously says “F**k Trump” every chance he gets, on stage or off. Here’s what he said recently about the former president during an on-air interview:

“I always say lowlife because he’s a lowlife. He’s not a pig. I used to call him a pig, but pigs have dignity. He has no dignity, nothing. He’s a disgrace to the human race, if you will… He’s just a punk… a blowhard, a buffoon.”

Who on this side of the aisle would even want to talk to people who harbor such hatred? There are thousands of similar quotes from thousands in the entertainment world, and I could go on, but you get the point. I’m not sure what drives this animosity, but it does seem to be real.

However, as much as I admire Mr. Trump’s policies and believe he deserves a second term and would like to see him get that second chance if only because of the chicanery of the Democratic Party operatives who hi-jacked the electoral process in 2022 … (If you look up “chicanery,” you’ll find a thesaurus defines it as trickery, flimflam, underhandedness, double-dealing, smoke-and-mirrors, hot air, and a host of other comparisons, all of which took place in that disgraceful election.)

And as much as I’d like to see Mr. Trump’s triumphant return, it occurs to me that he is going to have to up his game considerably if he expects to beat his most likely opponent in 2024: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In case you missed it, here are just some of Gov. DeSantis’s refreshing and stirring remarks from his second-term inaugural address given last week, with a little editing on my part, but only for the sake of brevity:

“(A number of) cities and states have embraced faddish ideology at the expense of enduring principles.

“They have harmed public safety by coddling criminals and attacking law enforcement.

“They have imposed unreasonable burdens on taxpayers to finance unfathomable levels of public spending.

“They have harmed education by subordinating the interests of students and parents to partisan interest groups.

“They have imposed medical authoritarianism in the guise of pandemic mandates and restrictions that lack a scientific basis.

“This bizarre, but prevalent, ideology that permeates these policy measures purports to act in the name of justice for the marginalized, but it frowns upon American institutions, it rejects merit and achievement, and it advocates identity essentialism.

“We reject this woke ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob.

“Florida is where woke goes to die.

“… (This state) is proof positive that We the People are not destined for failure.

“Decline is a choice.

“Success is attainable.

“And freedom is worth fighting for.”

Who talks like that anymore?

Well, Gov. Ron DeSantis does, and until and unless former President Donald Trump can deliver those kinds of words to the rest of the nation in a believable and meaningful way, my guess is that it’ll be Mr. DeSantis who not only wins the Republican nomination in 2024 but also the general election to follow.

Which wouldn’t be a bad thing.

In fact, it would be a wonderful thing.

But based upon my failure to correctly divine the outcome of the 2022 election, I’m not making any predictions. I’m just hoping out loud that there will be a favorable result for those of us on this side of the aisle two years hence.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident.