MALCHESKI, Carolyn Marie Vranish

Carolyn Marie Vranish Malcheski died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born in Santa Barbara, California on November 3,1945 to Ila and George Vranish. Carolyn graduated from San Marcos High School in 1963 and attended Minnesota State University Moorhead where she met her future husband Dave Malcheski, with whom she moved to Las Vegas and had her daughter Lisa and son Brian.

After returning to Santa Barbara in 1977, and while she lived in Boulder, Colorado from 2010 to 2018, Carolyn worked with many non-profits, including the Goleta Boys and Girls Club, as a bookkeeper, office manager and in human resources management. Her employers were always grateful for her ability to pave the way for smooth communication, her ability to problem solve, and her workplace wisdom and expertise.

Carolyn was a dedicated caregiver to her daughter and mother for many years and a loving force in the lives of her own children as well as her nieces, nephews and their children as well. She will also be remembered fondly by her classmates of SMHS, class of 1963, including the YMCA Wonder ‘Y’s, and the Santa Barbara Elks for her quick wit and the warm smile she shared so generously. Carolyn was the true essence of a dear daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed!

Carolyn is predeceased by her daughter Lisa Ann Malcheski and her father George Joseph Vranish, Sr. She is survived by her son Brian Malcheski, her mother Ila Vranish, her sister Marjorie Hill (Terry), her brothers Larry Vranish, Steve Vranish (Caron) and George Vranish (Mona), as well as her nieces and nephews Amy, Jenny, Ryan, Stacy Michelle, Melissa, Jake, Luke, Tyler and Jeff, and her many beloved great-nieces and nephews, all of whom benefited from their Aunt Carolyn’s creativity and generosity.

Gifts in Carolyn’s memory may be made to Girls, Inc. in Santa Barbara at girlsincsb.org or to VIA in Boulder, Colorado at viacolorado.org.