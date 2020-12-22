Malesky opens financial firm

COURTESY PHOTO

Kimberly S. Malesky has opened an investment firm.

SANTA BARBARA — Kimberly S. Malesky has announced the opening of her 100% female-owned financial planning and investment firm called Harmony Investment Management LLC.

Ms. Malesky has more than a dozen years of experience overseeing the delivery and implementation of financial plans for high-net-worth clients. She also has an extensive background working with academic professionals, engineers, widows and divorcees.

“I spend time getting to know my clients so that I can produce a well-thought-out customized plan and investment strategy to support their goals,” Ms Malesky said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to guide my clients on their financial journey.”

Over the last decade, Ms. Malesky has supported hundreds of successful clients and diligently works to provide continued support and investment management. She originally launched her career at Raytheon in Santa Barbara as a financial analyst.

But she later transitioned into personal investment management and financial planning to follow her passion and work in the field in which she majored in college.

— Gerry Fall