SANTA BARBARA — San Marcos High School will present live performances of “Mamma Mia!” at the school’s outdoor amphitheater this weekend and next starting at 7:30 p.m.

The show opened Thursday night and was followed by a performance Friday night. Students will take to the stage this evening, and will return for performance next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit smhstheaterdept.com/event/2021/5/6/mamma-mia.

— Madison Hirneisen