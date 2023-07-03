Man accused of attempted abduction appeals result of preliminary hearing

The attorney for a Santa Barbara man charged with attempting to abduct a 12-year-old Carpinteria girl last fall is appealing a judge’s ruling that he stand trial following his preliminary hearing, prosecutors said.

The lawyer for Elias Maldonado, 52, has filed a motion objecting to the preliminary hearing judge’s decision on March 30 to continue the case for trial, Deputy District Attorney Hannah Meyer told the News-Press.

Technically, it’s a motion to set aside the information, which is what the original complaint filed against a defendant is called following his preliminary hearing.

Mr. Maldonado appeared in court June 16 for a hearing on the motion, but the matter was continued to July 21, court officials said.

Typically, a second judge will grant the motion if they find there were insufficient legal grounds for the preliminary hearing judge to hold the defendant over for trial.

The second judge typically reviews the transcripts of that hearing and makes a determination whether there was sufficient evidence presented at the preliminary examination.

If that judge also feels enough evidence presented at the preliminary hearing, then the case would proceed to trial if the parties do not reach an agreement to settle the case.

However, the reviewing judge could grant the defense motion, in which case prosecutors could dismiss the entire case and refile it. A second preliminary hearing would then be scheduled.

Either side could request the Court of Appeal review the second judge’s decision on the motion by filing a writ of mandate.

Mr. Maldonado pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of attempted kidnapping connected to the alleged kidnapping of the Carpinteria preteen.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Nov. 10, 2022, that detectives had arrested Mr. Maldonado on suspicion of attempted kidnapping for the incident that occurred two days earlier (Nov. 8).

Community Resource Deputy Bryan Dickey was notified Nov. 9 by Carpinteria Middle School staff of a reported kidnapping incident that had occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue near the entrance to the bicycle path.

Deputy Dickey spoke with the female juvenile reporting party, who provided a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description, sheriff’s officials said.

He and patrol deputies conducted a follow-up investigation, allegedly identified the suspect as Mr. Maldonado and tracked him to a motel in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

Deputies also learned that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 9, Deputy Dickey, along with patrol deputies and a Sheriff’s K-9 unit, contacted Mr. Maldonado at the motel, where he was taken into custody after allegedly briefly attempting to flee.

Mr. Maldonado was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor, as well as an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and false imprisonment, both felonies.

Prosecutors charged Mr. Maldonado with attempted kidnapping, alleging the defendant, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, attempted to abduct the girl either by force or “by any other means of instilling fear,” with the intention of taking her elsewhere. The charge is a serious and/or violent felony.

Prosecutors also alleged aggravating factors, contending the alleged crime involved great violence, great bodily harm, and threat of great bodily harm or other act disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness. Prosecutors noted that the victim was particularly vulnerable.

They also alleged Mr. Maldonado engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society.

He also is charged with two misdemeanors — one for allegedly annoying or molesting a child under 18, and the other for resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said they intend to introduce evidence of any prior acts of sexual offenses allegedly committed by the defendant.

