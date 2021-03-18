Man accused of trespassing at Prince Harry and Meghan’s home

MONTECITO — An Ohio man was arrested late in 2020 and is accused of trespassing at the Montecito home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, authorities confirmed to the News-Press.

Nickolas Brooks, 37, of Ohio, was arrested Dec. 26, 2020, on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. Mr. Books allegedly trespassed on the property on Christmas Eve and was warned, only to return again two days later, Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, told the News-Press in an email.

Mr. Brooks is no longer in custody, she said.

No additional details were released.

— Mitchell White