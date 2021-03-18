Home Breaking News Man accused of trespassing at Prince Harry and Meghan’s home
Breaking NewsLocal

Man accused of trespassing at Prince Harry and Meghan’s home

by Mitchell White 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

MONTECITO — An Ohio man was arrested late in 2020 and is accused of trespassing at the Montecito home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, authorities confirmed to the News-Press.

Nickolas Brooks, 37, of Ohio, was arrested Dec. 26, 2020, on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. Mr. Books allegedly trespassed on the property on Christmas Eve and was warned, only to return again two days later, Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, told the News-Press in an email.

Mr. Brooks is no longer in custody, she said.

No additional details were released.

— Mitchell White

JOE PUGLIESE/HARPO PRODUCTIONS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle answer questions from fellow Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey for a recent CBS special. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that an Ohio man was arrested in late 2020 and is accused of trespassing at Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s home.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More