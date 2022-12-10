Man arrested after fatal shooting in Lompoc

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department has arrested Benito Martinez, 20, on suspicion of shooting a man who died from his wounds.

On Friday at approximately 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a 22-year-old man on the ground with bullet wounds. Officers began providing life saving measures until relieved by paramedics,.

Lompoc police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives responded and were able to identify the alleged shooter as 20-year-old Benito Martinez, according to Lompoc police. Mr. Martinez was later arrested at the police department in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau.

