Man arrested in assault, vehicle theft

PAUL GONZALEZ/NEWS-PRESS

The vehicle involved in Thursday’s incident in Carpinteria sustained front end damage after hitting several objects and crashing on the Linden Avenue overpass.

A man who attempted to drive through a construction zone to evade arrest was caught at Franklin Park on Thursday morning in Carpinteria, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Cliff Cabasag attempted to stop a vehicle that smelled like burning rubber in the 5700 block of Via Real, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“(Deputy Cabasag) flipped around to go and tell them, ‘Hey you’re driving with your parking break on or something,’” Ms. Zick said.

The vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV, drove through a construction area, smashed several objects and crashed on the Linden Avenue overpass.

The driver, whose name was withheld, fled the scene on foot. A county helicopter assisted ground units and the suspect was tracked down near Franklin Park riding a stolen bicycle, Ms. Zick said.

Investigators determined the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was booked into County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with nearly crashing into construction workers, vehicle theft, and other charges.

